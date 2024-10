Exclusive: Kedaara Capital set to add new strategy to complement PE bets

Premium (From left) Kedaara founders Manish Kejriwal, Sunish Sharma and Nishant Sharma

Kedaara Capital, which has so far focused on growth-oriented private equity bets on Indian companies, is set to add another investment strategy to run next to its PE operations, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Kedaara, founded in 2012 by Manish Kejriwal, Sunish Sharma, and Nishant Sharma, is all ......