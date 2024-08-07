Exclusive: Indian, overseas firms mull investment in Renee Cosmetics
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Exclusive: Indian, overseas firms mull investment in Renee Cosmetics

Exclusive: Indian, overseas firms mull investment in Renee Cosmetics

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 07 Aug 2024
Premium
Exclusive: Indian, overseas firms mull investment in Renee Cosmetics
Renee Cosmetics co-founders Priyank Shah, Aashka Goradia Goble and Ashutosh Valani

The Indian beauty and personal care (BPC) segment may see a strategic-style deal as domestic and international companies have lined up to invest in Renee Cosmetics Pvt Ltd, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  Ahmedabad-based Renee, which topped up its Series B funding round with cheques from existing investors ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Indian, overseas firms mull investment in Renee Cosmetics

Consumer

Exclusive: Indian, overseas firms mull investment in Renee Cosmetics

Premium
Burman Family Office backs an FMCG company

Consumer

Burman Family Office backs an FMCG company

Premium
Bottomline: How Kedaara-backed Dairy Day is back on full throttle after COVID jolt

Consumer

Bottomline: How Kedaara-backed Dairy Day is back on full throttle after COVID jolt

B2B agri-processing platform Agrizy, two others raise early-stage funding

Consumer

B2B agri-processing platform Agrizy, two others raise early-stage funding

Infibeam acquires Rediff; Bebe Burp raises pre-Series A funding

Consumer

Infibeam acquires Rediff; Bebe Burp raises pre-Series A funding

Carlsberg to take control of India business, eyes expansion

Consumer

Carlsberg to take control of India business, eyes expansion

Advertisement