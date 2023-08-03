Exclusive: ICICI Venture wraps up fundraising for fifth PE fund

Premium Puneet Nanda, MD & CEO, ICICI Venture

ICICI Venture, the alternative investment arm of ICICI Bank, which launched its fifth private equity fund in the fiscal year ended March 2022, has wrapped up fundraising for the vehicle after tapping into its green shoe option, VCCircle has gathered. ICICI Ventures, which has backed firms including Theobroma Foods, Bharat Biotech, ......