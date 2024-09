Exclusive: Former TPG exec plans food platform, in talks with biryani, pizza chains

Premium Vish Narain, managing partner, Pulsar Capital

Pulsar Capital, a Dubai-headquartered investment firm floated by former TPG partner Vish Narain, plans to strike a bunch of acquisitions in India and the Middle East to build a food platform, at least three people privy to the development told VCCircle. Pulsar Capital is in talks with its existing limited partners ......