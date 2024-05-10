Evolve Snacks Takes Next Leap in Snack Innovation in collaboration with Gruhas Gusto - A 6-month accelerator program by Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, Sabre Ventures (DLF Family Office), and Anthill Ventures

The inception of Evolve Snacks traces back to a personal revelation, sparked during a hiatus prompted by a football injury. During this period, Angad Sehgal recognized a dearth of wholesome snack alternatives that were both nourishing and cost-effective. As a food enthusiast, Angad’s childhood love for Bhujia and chips was undeniable. However, as he became health-conscious, he couldn't ignore the excess oil and preservatives in these snacks. This sparked a question in his mind: why couldn't people enjoy better ingredients without sacrificing taste, all at an affordable price? This dilemma gave birth to Evolve, aiming to revolutionize snacking by addressing this very problem. Evolve Snacks introduced a range of products such as beetroot bhutia, oats chips/bhujia, rajma chips, and baked bhakarwadi at competitive prices, effectively bridging a significant market void and democratizing healthier snacking.

The journey of Evolve Snacks has been marked by a blend of rewards and hurdles. Similar to many startups, they encountered challenges like sourcing top-notch ingredients, refining recipes, and carving a niche in a competitive market. Nevertheless, through perseverance, innovation, and unwavering dedication to their mission, they surmounted these obstacles and experienced consistent growth, earning positive feedback from consumers along the way.The driving force behind Evolve's mission is a strong desire to transform the snacking landscape. Their focus is on crafting snacks that not only excite the taste buds but also support overall wellness, achieved through the use of wholesome ingredients that don't compromise on flavor. Their ultimate objective is to empower individuals to opt for healthier alternatives while. The motto of the brand is to provide consumers with convenient, guilt-free snack options that contribute to their overall well-being.

Evolve is distinguished by its dedication to producing snacks that prioritize health, taste, and affordability. They carefully choose premium ingredients and employ innovative recipes to craft snacks that are both delicious and nutritious. By providing a healthier option compared to conventional snacks, Evolve reshapes the snacking landscape, catering to the preferences of health-conscious consumers while maintaining an appealing flavor profile and accessible pricing.

In short, Evolve transcends being merely a snack brand; it embodies the conviction that healthier options should never compromise on taste or affordability. With each bite, they extend an invitation to embark on a journey of flavor evolution, where indulgence harmonizes with wellness, and where every snack represents progress towards a healthier, happier lifestyle.

“Joining Gruhas Gusto - A 6-month accelerator program by Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, Sabre Ventures (DLF Family Office), and Anthill Ventures was a strategic move aimed at advancing our mission through collaboration with like-minded individuals and businesses dedicated to promoting healthy living. We saw an opportunity to leverage our expertise in snack innovation to contribute to Gruhas Gusto's goal of fostering a healthier lifestyle among its community. Looking ahead, we are enthusiastic about the prospect of collaborating with Gruhas Gusto to expand our reach and impact. We believe that our nutritious snack offerings align seamlessly with Gruhas Gusto's ethos, and together, we can create synergies that benefit both our brands and the health-conscious community we serve. We eagerly anticipate exploring how we can collaborate effectively with Gruhas Gusto.” says Angad, Founder of Evolve Snacks.

Evolve Snacks stands as a beacon of innovation and dedication in the snacking industry, driven by a mission to offer healthier alternatives without sacrificing taste or affordability. Through strategic collaborations like joining the Gruhas Gusto accelerator, Evolve aims to amplify its impact and reach, furthering its goal of promoting a healthier lifestyle. As it continues to evolve, Evolve remains committed to crafting nutritious and delicious snacks, paving the way for a healthier, happier world, one bite at a time.

