Evolvence India hits the road for fifth fund, tweaks LP strategy
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Evolvence India hits the road for fifth fund, tweaks LP strategy

Evolvence India hits the road for fifth fund, tweaks LP strategy

By Dilasha Seth

  • 14 Nov 2024
Pro
Evolvence India hits the road for fifth fund, tweaks LP strategy
Ajit Kumar, managing partner, Evolvence India

Evolvence India, a hybrid investment firm and backer of publicly-listed MamaEarth (Honasa Consumer) and venture capital firms such as Blume Ventures and Avataar Ventures, has hit the road for its fifth investment vehicle, but with a slight shift in its fundraising strategy, according to a top company executive.  The Mumbai-based firm, ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Evolvence India hits the road for fifth fund, tweaks LP strategy

Finance

Evolvence India hits the road for fifth fund, tweaks LP strategy

Peak XV leads SarvaGram's nearly $70 mn Series D round

Finance

Peak XV leads SarvaGram's nearly $70 mn Series D round

Pavestone VC raises nearly $100 mn in maiden outing

Finance

Pavestone VC raises nearly $100 mn in maiden outing

Premium
Nuveen-backed FlexiLoans plans pre-IPO round, aims for $1 bn AUM

Finance

Nuveen-backed FlexiLoans plans pre-IPO round, aims for $1 bn AUM

Premium
Fund 2 tops aim but fundraising environment not easy: Avaana Capital's Bansal

Finance

Fund 2 tops aim but fundraising environment not easy: Avaana Capital's Bansal

SEBI proposes higher investment limits for angel funds

Finance

SEBI proposes higher investment limits for angel funds

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW