EV fleet operator Transvolt Mobility raising funding from offshore investor

Premium
Transvolt Mobility Pvt Ltd is set to bag a funding cheque from a marquee global investment firm, as the Indian electric mobility company looks to scale its fleet of zero-emission vehicles, VCCircle has gathered. The Mumbai-based company, which operates electric buses for public transport and corporate houses and small commercial vehicles ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.