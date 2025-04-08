EV fleet operator Transvolt Mobility raising funding from offshore investor
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • EV fleet operator Transvolt Mobility raising funding from offshore investor

EV fleet operator Transvolt Mobility raising funding from offshore investor

By Prithvi Durai

  • 08 Apr 2025
Premium
EV fleet operator Transvolt Mobility raising funding from offshore investor
EV charging units at a parking lot of Sobha city, a real estate property, in Gurugram. | Credit: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

Transvolt Mobility Pvt Ltd is set to bag a funding cheque from a marquee global investment firm, as the Indian electric mobility company looks to scale its fleet of zero-emission vehicles, VCCircle has gathered.   The Mumbai-based company, which operates electric buses for public transport and corporate houses and small commercial vehicles ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
How Partners Group, BII booked a big loss on logistics bet but Warburg eked out a profit

Infrastructure

How Partners Group, BII booked a big loss on logistics bet but Warburg eked out a profit

Premium
Geopolitical, macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on PE inflows in real estate

Infrastructure

Geopolitical, macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on PE inflows in real estate

Japanese VC fund UTEC leads Series A funding in Blume-backed Aerem

Infrastructure

Japanese VC fund UTEC leads Series A funding in Blume-backed Aerem

Premium
TPG set to get LP cheque for $1 bn climate-focused fund with India mandate

Infrastructure

TPG set to get LP cheque for $1 bn climate-focused fund with India mandate

Premium
IFC, AIIB seek to exit six-year-old Indian highways bet

Infrastructure

IFC, AIIB seek to exit six-year-old Indian highways bet

Premium
KKR may get an exit window as logistics portfolio firm revives IPO plan

Infrastructure

KKR may get an exit window as logistics portfolio firm revives IPO plan

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW