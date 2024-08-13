Everstone Capital signing off from a legacy bet with a lemon

Pro Dhanpal Jhaveri, CEO, Eversource

Singapore-headquartered and India-focused private equity firm Everstone Capital, which has clocked partial or full exits from a number of companies over the past year and a half, is now signing off from a legacy bet from its maiden fund, it is learnt. The PE firm - having fully/partially exited companies like Servion Global, Everise, ......