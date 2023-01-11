Everstone Capital, Goldman Sachs acquire IT services firm Cprime

Everstone Group’s private equity arm Everstone Capital and Goldman Sachs Asset Management have acquired US-based IT services management firm Cprime for approximately $360 million, a person with direct knowledge told VCCircle.

The entities did not disclose financial details of the transaction.

The firm will continue to be operated by chief executive Anne Steiner and the current management, Cprime said in a statement.

“The investment by Goldman Sachs and Everstone provides a solid foundation for future growth and innovation,” said Steiner.

Cprime, founded in 2003, provides enterprise-level strategic consulting and technical solutions. It provides global consulting to businesses across more than 50 industries with clients like Tesla, Carfax, Apple and Bloomberg, among others.

"Businesses are continuously searching for ways to leverage technology to drive growth and maximize value," said Harsh Nanda, partner and head - technology for private equity, Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

“Cprime is uniquely positioned to help companies around the world reach their peak performance,” he added.

The two companies acquired the North Carolina-based firm from engineering services provider Alten Group, which had invested in Cprime in 2014.

“Since our investment in the business, Cprime has grown by leveraging their capabilities in Agile and DevOps," said Gérald Attia, co-founder of Alten Group. “We are glad that the business is passing onto the safe and capable hands of funds managed by Goldman Sachs and Everstone, who have impressed us by their focus on long-term growth and operational excellence."

In September 2022, Everstone Capital had acquired a controlling stake in Softgel Healthcare for an undisclosed sum. The firm broadly invests in sectors such as pharma and healthcare, consumer, and financial services, in addition to technology services companies.

(Ranjani Raghavan contributed to the story.)

