Eversource-backed Ecofy taps offshore investor for capital

Premium Ecofy Finance CEO Rajashree Nambiar

Ecofy Finance, a non-bank lender backed by Eversource Capital, has tapped an offshore investor for capital. The fresh capital infusion comes as the lender grapples with an uptick in operating expenditure and bad loans. Ecofy provides asset-backed loans to individuals and businesses focussed on reducing their carbon footprint. Under the agreement, Dutch ......