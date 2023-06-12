ESG investor CaHa Capital floats climate studio

Premium Shruthi Cauvery Iyer, founder, CaHa Capital

Impact advisory firm CaHa Capital has set up a climatetech focused venture studio, a likely first in India, to focus on building climatetech ideas into startups in emerging markets, starting with India and Indonesia. Started as a boutique investment advisory firm focused on sustainability and ESG, CaHa Capital has launched the ......