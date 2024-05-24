Esas Private Equity acquires Turkish cosmetics brand with co-investors
Esas Private Equity acquires Turkish cosmetics brand with co-investors

By Dilasha Seth

  • 24 May 2024
Credit: Pixabay

Esas Private Equity, the PE arm of Turkey’s largest family-owned investment firm Esas Holding, has acquired a leading Turkish cosmetics brand in partnership with two co-investors.    Esas, which manages assets worth $2.2 billion in private equity, acquired Turkish cosmetic brand Flormar from French company Groupe Rocher, the owner of Yves ......

