Esas Private Equity acquires Turkish cosmetics brand with co-investors

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Esas Private Equity, the PE arm of Turkey’s largest family-owned investment firm Esas Holding, has acquired a leading Turkish cosmetics brand in partnership with two co-investors. Esas, which manages assets worth $2.2 billion in private equity, acquired Turkish cosmetic brand Flormar from French company Groupe Rocher, the owner of Yves ......