Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Equitas Small Finance Bank seeks over $500 mn valuation via IPO
Photo Credit: VCCircle

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, a unit of Equitas Holdings Ltd, is seeking a valuation Rs 3,756 crore ($512 million at current...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS