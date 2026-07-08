EQT seeks to raise $2.5 bn for new Asia mid-cap buyout fund

Investment firm EQT has launched fundraising for a new pan-Asia, mid-cap buyout fund, seeking to raise $2.5 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The firm is planning to seek controlling stakes in high-growth companies via the new fund focusing on Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Southeast Asia markets, the sources said. The sources declined to be named as the information was confidential.

The mid-cap fund, the second of its kind for EQT, will focus on deals that typically require an equity investment of $50 million to $300 million, one of the sources said.

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EQT declined to comment.

The mid-cap fundraising comes just a couple of months after the Stockholm-based firm raised $15.6 billion for an Asia-focused flagship buyout fund, its largest such fund to date.

The $15.6 billion fund will focus on deals with a size ranging from $300 million to more than $3 billion, said one of the sources.

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EQT raised $1.6 billion in its maiden pan-Asia, mid-cap buyout fund in 2024.

The mid-cap fund's investment strategy would be centered on the technology, services, healthcare and technology services sectors, EQT said at the time.

The first fund's portfolio includes HRBrain, a Japanese cloud-based platform for human resources operations, Indian affordable housing lender Niwas Housing Finance and Australia's Compas Education, a web-based school management information system, according to EQT's website.

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