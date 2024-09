EQT-backed CitiusTech plans return to M&A street for European expansion

Rajan Kohli, CEO, CitiusTech

Healthtech firm CitiusTech is looking at possible acquisition targets to expand its business in Europe, as the company that counts Swedish private equity firm EQT as an investor returns to M&A street after a two-year gap. CitiusTech acquired one company each in 2020, 2021 and 2022 but went quiet thereafter as ......