Startup ecosystem news platform Entrackr has raised $500,000 (around Rs 3.64 crore) from a clutch of individuals, it said on Monday.

Participants in this exercise include Kisho Capital partner Akshay Chhugani; Travelboutique co-founder Ankush Nijhawan; and Investments2G co-founder and CEO Ashwath Kapur.

Others include Beardo and Villain Life co-founders Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah; Titan Capital managing partner Bipin Kumar Shah; and Lets Influence founder Bhawna Agarwal.

Angel investors Deepti Agarwal and Krishan Lal Dhuria; Zhudao Infotech co-founder and CEO Li Jian; Ankhonia Family Offices director Mukesh Sinha; and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma (via VSS Investco) also took part in this round, Gurugram-based Entrackr said in a statement.

Operated by Bareback Media Pvt Ltd, Entrackr was set up in 2017 by people including CEO Jai Vardhan.

AutomataPi

AutomataPi, a digital process automation company, has raised Rs 3 crore (around $411,165) in seed capital from the Indian Angel Network (IAN).

Participating investors from the network include KRS Jamwal, Jaideep Mehta*, Prashant Pahade, and Nitin Jain. As part of this transaction, Pahade will join AutomataPi’s board of directors.

Based in Mumbai and operated by AutomataPi Solutions Pvt Ltd, the startup says its platform helps enterprises of all sizes to automate business processes. It uses a cloud-native solution, with its technology being backed by artificial intelligence.

The company says it operates a pay-per-use model and claims it is automating over half a million processes with over 10 million events per month.

Supersourcing

Supersourcing has raised Rs 1.5 crore (a little over $205,000) in seed capital from a clutch of individual investors.

These include Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Innov8 founder Ritesh Malik, and angel investor Nikhil Sharma, Indore-based Supersourcing said on Monday.

The company was set up last year by Mayank Pratap Singh and Aditi Chaurasia. It recommends IT (information technology) agencies to clients based on their budget, timelines, and requirements.

Supersourcing claims clients are able to make a hire in less than 24 hours.

Siply

Siply, a fintech company focused on micro-savings, has raised $1 million (around Rs 7.29 crore) in a seed funding round.

Participants in this round include the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Angel Network, Inflection Point (IP) Ventures, and a clutch of individual executives based in India and the United Arab Emirates.

The development comes just a month after Siply announced it had raised $1 million in its seed round, with IP Ventures acting as the lead investor. Other portfolio companies for IP Ventures include HobSpace, EWar Games, and short video startup Bolo Indya.

Siply, operated by Siply Services Pvt Ltd, was set up in July last year by Sousthav Chakrabarty and Anil Bhat. The company says it helps serve underserved segments of India’s population, with its platform allowing for savings of as low as one rupee.

*Jaideep Mehta is CEO of Mosaic Digital, which operates VCCircle and TechCircle, among others. Mosaic is a part of the HT Media Group.