Elevation Capital leads Series A round in Vridhi Home Finance

By Malvika Maloo

  • 30 Oct 2023
Early-to-growth stage venture capital investor Elevation Capital has led Rs 150 crore ($18 million) capital infusion in Vridhi Home Finance, a housing finance company cofounded by former executive at Aavas Financiers, in its first external funding round.

The Bengaluru-based company, bootstrapped until now, will use the Series A capital to expand geographically in North Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, improve its tech stack, and build its team.

Founded last year by Sunku Ram Naresh, Sandeep Arora, and Sunil Mehta–Vridhi provides loans for home needs to salaried and self-employed individuals in tier II and III cities across India.

Naresh is a former CBO at Aavas Financiers and has served at companies like Nestle, ICICI Bank, GE Money and Bajaj Finance; Arora has worked at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dhani Financial Services and Bajaj Finserv; while Mehta is a former CFO at VC firm Iron Pillar among other companies.

Vridhi received its NBFC-HFC licence (Non-Banking Financial Corporation- Housing Financial company) earlier this year. Since then, it has set up 20 branches in two southern states- Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

“With this substantial capital infusion, we are poised to advance our mission of providing accessible housing solutions. We are steadfast in our dedication to providing affordable and secure housing options to the unserved and underserved segment," Naresh, Founder, managing director and chief executive said. 

Vridhi is offering secured home loans at an average ticket size of Rs 6-8 lakh. The company is targeting semi-urban and rural areas of India, where exposure to formal credit services has been limited. It is collaborating with providers of Loan Management Software (LMS) and Digital Onboarding Systems, to scale its operations. 

“India’s mortgage market remains underpenetrated compared to several other emerging and developing economies at just ~11% of GDP, indicating a significant headroom to grow,” said Mridul Arora, Partner, Elevation Capital. “The Vridhi team brings unparalleled industry experience and drive to make homeownership more affordable and accessible to Indians.”

