Elevate Now, Satlabs Space Systems, Preventify, WellWith pocket early-stage cheques

Credit: 123RF.com

A weight-loss platform, a preventive-care chain and wellness company are among the several startups that raised early-stage funding between $140,000 and $2 million in separate rounds.

Elevate Now, a doctor-led weight loss platform, has raised Rs 18 crore (nearly $2 million) in seed funding, led by venture capital firm Physis Capital.

Inflection Point Ventures and Titan Capital also participated in the round.

The firm, founded in November 2022 by Suryansh Kumar, an IIT Bombay and ISB graduate, is building non-surgical, medical weight loss solutions. It offers personalized, science-based weight management programmes designed to help individuals achieve their fitness goals in a sustainable and responsible manner. It also counts W Health Ventures, Narayana Health, and Swiggy Co-founder Sriharsha Majety among its backers.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to improve its technology platform, expand proprietary clinical research, develop medicinal and nutritional supplements, and build next-generation personalisation systems to improve outcomes at scale.

Satlabs Space Systems, a deeptech space startup, has raised Rs 9 crore (nearly $1 million) from Finvolve, a multi-stage venture capital fund, and India Accelerator (IA), a seed-stage startup accelerator.

The capital is expected to help Satlabs to accelerate research and development, advance satellite deployment plans, and scale up its data relay network.

Founded by Sooraj Gopakumar and Saisree Eega, Satlabs is reducing delays in downlinking Earth observation data due to limited ground station coverage with its data relay solution that aims to reduce latency from hours to minutes. This, in turn, enables critical applications across defence, agriculture, disaster response, offshore energy, and industrial IoT.

It is progressing toward the launch of its proof-of-concept relay satellite, with plans for phased constellation deployment over the coming years.

Preventify, a startup delivering standardised, high-quality preventive and chronic care in Tier II and Tier III cities in India, has secured Rs 2 crore (around $220,000) in a pre-seed funding round led by operator-led accelerator PedalStart.

The round also saw participation from a group of individual investors including Viren Shetty of Narayana Health, Jatin Kakrani of Dezy, the founders of Supertails, the founders of Agrizy, and senior leaders from India’s healthcare ecosystem.

Preventify is a building a healthcare platform delivering affordable, standardised, and evidence-based preventive and chronic care.

It will use the funds to build its first cluster of 10 clinics, expand its chronic and lifestyle disease management programs, and strengthen its technology, diagnostics, and pharmacy integration.

WellWith, a wellness company focusing on nutrition and personal care, has secured Rs 1.25 crore ($140,000) in seed funding round led by BeyondSeed, an accelerator for consumer-first brands, with participation from Winner Ventures.

The company plans to use the fund across two core priorities: advancing clinical research and strengthening supply chain infrastructure in Ladakh.

The company aims to build a science-backed, sustainability-led wellness brand rooted in Himalayan knowledge systems. It focuses on the use of Himalayan seabuckthorn for nutrition and personal care.

The capital raised will be invested in structured clinical studies to validate the efficacy and safety of its seabuckthorn–based formulations. In parallel, the company aims to deepen its sourcing, processing, and logistics capabilities in the Himalayan region, supporting quality, scalability, and long-term community engagement.



