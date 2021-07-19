Eka.Care, Uvi Health, Edvizo, Proxgy raise funding

Eka.Care, a connected healthcare platform, has picked up seed funding of $4.5 million (Rs 33.7 crore) from a clutch of angel and early-stage investors, the company said in a statement.

Angel investors include Deep Kalra (founder, MakeMyTrip), Ashish Kashyap (founder, INDMoney), Rajesh Magow (co-founder, MakeMyTrip), Kunal Shah (founder, Cred), Abhishek Begerhotta (founder, 314e Corporation), Sujeet Kumar (co-founder, Udaan), and Gaurav Munjal (co-founder, Unacademy).

Other angels include Shashank Kumar (co-founder, Razorpay), Phanindra Sama (founder, redBus), Prakash Sangam (chief executive officer, redBus), Anshuman Bapna (founder, Terra.do), Abhishek Goyal (chief executive officer, Tracxn), and Aakrit Vaish (chief executive officer, Haptik).

The round also witnessed participation from early-stage venture capital firms 3one4Capital, Eximius Ventures, and Speciale Invest.

Founded in December 2020 by Vikalp Sahni and Deepak Tuli, Eka.Care aims to build a digitally enabled and connected healthcare ecosystem between healthcare providers and patients for better health outcomes. The platform which is available in 12 languages enables Indian families to create multiple health profiles, store health records such as vaccination charts for children, developmental milestones, prescriptions, lab reports, scans and allows sharing of records with healthcare providers.

Tuli, chief operating officer of Eka.Care, said, “The way health care is being delivered in the country is going through a change. Both healthcare providers and patients need technology support to adapt to the change. We are building solutions to adapt to their changing needs.”

Uvi Health

Digital health startup for women Uvi Health has raised $330,000 (Rs 2.47 crore) in a pre-seed round of funding led by Titan Capital and other marquee groups of investors, the company said in a statement.

The funding round saw participation from 9Unicorns, AngelList and a clutch of angels including Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, and Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani, founders of Oziva.

Founded by Mehak Malik, an alumnus of Harvard, Uvi Health aims to simplify the healthcare regime for women living with chronic, sexual, and reproductive health disorders. The company aims to ensure its users get an end-to-end experience by bringing everything from diagnosis, specialist consultations, and lifestyle modifications under one roof.

“Women form the backbone of any household and yet the only time their health is taken seriously in the family is when they are bearing a child. Outside of childbirth, every woman would face at least one reproductive health event in her life, which can manifest in the form of PCOS, endometriosis, sexual or pelvic health dysfunctions. The stigma associated with seeking care for these events is too high, and there are no affordable options that women can access discreetly without judgment. At Uvi Health, it's our mission to help women live a fulfilling life despite these disorders,” said Malik, chief executive officer of Uvi Health.

Bipin Shah, partner at Titan Capital, said, "With 75% of India's health care infrastructure based in urban areas, there is a significant unmet need for women's healthcare. There are 220 million active internet women users in India who are increasingly looking for online solutions for care. With its digital distribution model, Uvi Health will create a level playing field for women who are not able to access the best care due to geographic barriers."

Uvi Health is aiming to bring more accountability and care in providing women with a holistic healthcare experience. Currently, over 4,000 women are part of Uvi Health's online community on Instagram and Facebook handles.

Edvizo

Bengaluru-based edtech startup Edvizo has raised $1 million (Rs 7.49 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, the company said in a statement.

The funds raised will be used to enhance the technology stack, acquire more users, strengthen the tech and sales teams and expand to more cities.

The statement said the company has tie-ups with 2,950 institutes, has over 57,500 enrolments and over 120,000 registered users on its platform.

“Education is a serious business. Every year parents spend millions of dollars to find excellent schools, coaching institutes and counsellors for their children. Students too continuously look for guidance and support, either within their network or from seniors. Edvizo has successfully organised a big chunk of this grind by bringing in a systematic and a marketplace approach for selecting the best institutes. This is our second round of investment in Edvizo as we are excited to see the scale they have achieved in the last one year and want to back them for their growth plans," said Vinay Bansal, founder and chief executive officer of Inflection Point Ventures.

Edvizo aims to re-invent India's educational institutions by helping students and parents ­find, compare and enrol in the best and trusted private institutes in their locality and at the same time helping institutes to find the best students through standardised testing. It claims that more than 80,000 students have already participated in this exam.

“The current fundraise comes at a crucial point in our journey as we are seeing significant traction -- both on the students and course providers’ side. The funds raised will help us grow our capabilities both from tech and business perspectives and enable us to scale exponentially. We are fortunate to have such ambitious and visionary investors on board with us,” said Ravi Nishant, founder and chief executive officer of Edvizo.

Proxgy

Proxgy, an everywhere-as-a-service aggregation platform, announced that it has raised a Rs 1.7 crore ($250,000) pre-seed investment round from Lexical Systems and angel investors including Michael Dias and Associates, Suramya Choudhary and Inderjit Singh Makkar, the company said in a statement.

Proxgy enables users to shop, travel, recce, research, view real estate and live-visit any physical location using virtual reality.

It enables users to book a human proxy on demand in a ride-hailing manner at any serviceable place and engage with the proxy’s surroundings using patented smart helmet solutions.

Proxgy claims to have partnered with multiple showrooms and car dealerships to help sales executives become Proxgies for users, helping drive up sales and inquiries.

“We are working towards clubbing humans with patented Smart IoT solutions and introducing on-demand, real world live virtual reality experiences for end users,” said Pulkit Ahuja, founder of Proxgy,

Proxgy plans to expand services to provide solutions for inspections, media coverage, remote KYC, virtual travel, elderly care, and real estate viewings among others.