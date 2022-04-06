Eight Roads Ventures leads Series A round in healthtech firm Doceree

Doceree Media India Pvt Ltd, which runs physician-only platform Doceree, on Wednesday said it has raised Series A funding of $11 million (around Rs 83 crore) led by Eight Roads Ventures, with participation from F-Prime Capital and Alkemi Growth Capital.

The fresh proceeds will be used by Doceree to scale its global operations, expand ties, boost product portfolio and strengthen healthcare professional (HCP) communications across pharma and life sciences brands.

“It is critical for industry players like pharma companies and HCP-only platforms to understand and react to the digital touchpoints and behaviors of HCPs for delivering messages they resonate with,” said Harshit Jain, M.D., Founder and Global CEO, Doceree.

“Our identity resolution technology and tailored products for different markets that adhere to the country-specific regulations and guidelines make it easy for pharma brands to engage with HCPs on digital mediums, while enabling publishers to improve engagement on their platforms with relevant medical information from pharmaceutical and life sciences brands," Jain added.

Founded in 2019 by Jain, Doceree empowers pharma brands and media agencies with artificial intelligence-powered solutions that reach HCPs on professional HCP networks and within their digital workflow to achieve better patient health outcomes.

The platform enhances engagement between pharma companies and their target audience through its global publisher network in a fast-evolving digital pharma marketing ecosystem.

In 2020, the startup raised $1 million (approximately Rs 7.51 crore) in its seed funding round led by Beyond Codes founder and CEO Kumar Gaurav, with participation from a group of angel investors in India and the US.

Doceree raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-series A funding round in June 2021.