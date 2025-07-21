EduFund, ANNY, Hudle collect early-stage cheques

(L-R) EduFund founders Arindam Sengupta and Eela Dubey

Education planning platform EduFund, fashion startup ANNY and sports-community platform Huddle have secured funding in early-stage rounds, the companies said on Monday.

EduFund has raised $6 million (nearly Rs 50 crore) in a Series A round led by Cercano Management and MassMutual Ventures, bringing the total capital raised to $12 million.

The Ahmedabad-based company, which operates a full‑stack education‑planning and financing platform, said the funding will help the AI‑driven advisory to roll out a personalized planning engine, broaden loan offerings with a focus on the undergraduate segment, and deepen its Tier‑2 and Tier‑3 presence.

Founded by Eela Dubey and Arindam Sengupta in 2020, the company claims to have served over 2,50,000 families and to have built a partner network of 40-plus asset‑management firms and over 15 lending institutions.

ANNY

Fashion-tech startup ANNY said it has raised Rs 10 crore (around $1.16 million) with the conclusion of its pre-Series A funding round led by early-stage investor Atomic Capital to develop its inventory-light platform in the accessible luxury segment.

“Our vertically integrated model, coupled with real-time trend responsiveness, allows us to minimize inventory risk and maximize consumer joy... This investment fuels our ambition to become a Rs 100 Cr+ ARR (annual recurring revenue) brand by next year and drive a true movement in India’s fashion-tech landscape,” said Japjot Singh, founder and CEO of ANNY.

The startup said the capital raised will be deployed across various functions such as expanding product categories, enhancing its proprietary tech stack, hiring key leadership talent and strengthening its core team. It also plans to enhance distribution channels and to ramp up marketing efforts for stronger brand visibility and loyalty.

Founded in 2023 by Singh (CEO), Aveen Kaur (COO), and Rahul Tanwar (CTO), ANNY is a multi-category accessible luxury fashion brand for Indian women.

Sports community platform Hudle has secured $2.5 million (around Rs 21.6 crore) in a Series A round led by Sky Impact Capital, with participation from Physis Capital, Atrium Ventures, Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, TV Presenter Gaurav Kapur, Blue Tokai founder Shivam Shahi and Nitro Commerce founder Umair Mohammed.

Hudle said it will use the funds to fast-track product innovation, including frictionless booking, match discovery and performance tracking features to improve the player experience with a focus on pickleball and padel. It also plans to expand its venue partner network across cities in India to meet the growing demand for community and recreational sports.

Founded by Suhail Narain (CEO), Arjun Singh Verma (COO), and Sonam Taneja (Head, Business Development), Hudle's platform connects players with venues, streamlining facility management, helping track performance and creating a digital ecosystem. The company claims to have reported 3.5x growth in gross transaction value and 2.5x growth in revenue over the last twelve months. With a network of 2,000 sports venues and 1.5 Million players, the platform enables discovery, booking, and participation across major sports such as badminton, pickleball, padel, football and box cricket.

