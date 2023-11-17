Edtech startup Centa, Vaastu Ghee secure angel funding

Edtech startup Centre for Teacher Accreditation Pvt. Ltd, or Centa, and consumer brand Vaastu Ghee raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Friday.

Centa

Teacher accreditation platform Centa has raised $1 million (Rs 8.3 crore) in a funding round from a host of angel investors. These include Leo Puri (JP Morgan), Bahram Vakil (AZB & Partners), Pankaj Sahni (Medanta), Prem Kumar (former HCL executive), Govind Iyer (ex-Egon Zehnder International) and Kabir Narang (B Capital Group).

The Bengaluru-based startup will use the funding to improve the tech capabilities of its existing platform.

Founded by Ramya Venkataraman, Centa’s platform certifies teachers’ competencies and supports upskilling works with employers on teaching careers. It claims to have been used by more than 1.1 million teachers across 131 countries.

Its “Teaching as a Service” (TaaS) initiative seeks to provide on-demand teaching services to national and international educational institutions as well as support state and national governments.

Vaastu Ghee

Ghee, milk, and buttermilk manufacturer Vaastu Ghee secured Rs 2 crore ($240,247) in a funding round from a host of investors including Ajinkya Firodia of the Kinetic Group, InsuranceDekho’s Ankit Agrawal, Kunal Kishore of Value 360, Rikant Pittie of EaseMyTrip and Shreedha Singh of T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co.

The funding was part of the angel fundraising show Indian Angels. The startup was valued around Rs 100 crore in the round.

Founded in 2012, Vastu Ghee is a ghee, milk, and buttermilk manufacturer, which positions its products without the use of adulterants. It has 400 people on its rolls and around 2,000 distributors across India.

