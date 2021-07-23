Edtech startup instrucko gets funds; Sanjeev Kapoor cofounded Tinychef to buy app

Digital learning startup instrucko has raised $1 million (Rs 7.44 crore) in its seed round of funding led by MVK Group, a venture capital firm based out of London.

Founded in July 2020, instrucko specialises in teaching English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Hindi, public speaking and creative writing to children in the age band of 3-15 years.

The company aims to utilise the capital for further expansion across India and the Middle East.

Tinychef

Voice-first culinary AI platform Tinychef, co-founded by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, is all set to acquire meal planning app Zelish for an undisclosed amount.

By acquiring the Techstars Accelerator backed startup, Tinychef will also gain access to the app’s 125,000 users, 35% of whom are monthly active users.

Tinychef counts among its investors Rajan Anandan, managing director of Sequoia Capital India, and early stage venture capital funds such as SOSV and VCATs.