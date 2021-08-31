Edtech platform Spark Studio, knowledge sharing firm Tealfeed raise funding

Spark Studio, a Bengaluru-based edtech startup focused on extracurricular activities, has secured new financing round from Y Combinator.

Spark Studio said it has scaled to 7,000 users across 9 different countries since its launch in 2021.

The company will use the funds to scale up the platform, including broader content and curriculum.

Founded by Anushree Goenka, Kaustubh Khade, Namita Goeland and Jyothika Sahajanandan, Spark Studio offers over 15 courses across music, communications and visual arts.

“Y Combinator’s belief in the Indian extracurricular learning space is a validation of our model. Learning has shifted online and parents are looking for quality classes that they can meaningfully engage their children in,” Anushree Goenka, co-founder and CEO, Spark Studio, said.

Tealfeed

Gurugram-based knowledge sharing platform Tealfeed has secured undisclosed seed financing round from angel investors through ah! Ventures.

The fresh capital will be used to scale up the platform, which has currently signed up more than 5,000 global creators in the areas of technology, startups, marketing, leadership and design.

Founded in 2021 by Rohit Garg and Sourabh Kaushik, Tealfeed provides its users the option to customise its feed based on interests and follow creators to learn from them.

The firm said it has been witnessing 60% growth monthly since starting its operations four months ago.