Edtech PlanetSpark raises $13.5 million in Series-B round

Edtech platform for kids, PlanetSpark has raised $13.5 million from Prime Venture Partners, as it looks to double down on growth.

Marquee global entrepreneurs including Flipkart’s Binny Bansal, MakeMyTrip’s Deep Kalra, Helion Advisors’ Dr Ashish Gupta, DoorDash’s Gokul Rajaram, and angel investor Shirish Nandkarni also participated in the current fundraise

The latest round takes the total amount raised by PlanetSpark to $17.2 million, till date.

PlanetSpark, which provides public speaking lessons to kids between 4-16 years of age, is expected to use the fresh funds towards aggressive business growth, product development and international expansion.

The five-year-old startup has clocked over 1 million classes from students across 13 countries, till date.