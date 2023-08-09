Stay Home. Read Quality News
  EDF Renewables, Korea Western set to rope in investor for Oman solar project

EDF Renewables, Korea Western set to rope in investor for Oman solar project

By Dilasha Seth

  09 Aug 2023
Credit: Reuters

French renewable energy company EDF Renewables and Korean Western Power Corporation  (KOWEPO) are in talks to secure investment from a multilateral institution for a 500-megawatt solar power plant in Manah, Oman, VCCircle has learnt. The project, aimed to enhance electricity generation through clean energy resources in Oman, is being developed through ......

