Edelweiss Alternatives bets on Indian socks maker

Premium Venkat Ramaswamy, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Alternatives

Edelweiss Alternatives Asset Advisors, which manages over $6.6 billion in assets, has offered private credit to a textile manufacturer to help the Pune-based company refinance its existing debt and grow its operations. The alternative asset management arm of Mumbai-based Edelweiss Group has invested $30 million (Rs 250 crore) in Infiiloom ......