Early-stage VC firm Rukam Capital taps domestic institutional LP for second fund

Pro Archana Jahagirdar, founder and managing partner, Rukam Capital

Early-stage, consumer-focused venture capital firm Rukam Capital has brought on board a domestic institutional limited partner (LP) for its second fund, VCCircle has learned. The firm, which is known for investing in brands such as Curefoods and is led by founder and managing partner Archana Jahagirdar, is targeting a corpus of ......