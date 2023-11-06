Early-stage startups Varco Leg Care, Himshakti raise funding

Anondeep Ganguly, chief executive officer, Varco Leg Care

Healthtech startup Varco Leg Care and Himshakti have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Varco Leg Care has raised $240,369 (Rs 2 crore) in a bridge funding round led by Neeraj Garg, the former chief executive officer of Hindustan Coca-Cola.

Besides the participation of existing investors, the round also witnessed participation from new investors, including senior executives from Coca-Cola, Emporia UAE and undisclosed high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

Varco Leg Care will use the fresh capital to hire talent, expand its retail presence, explore new international markets and improve its research and development (R&D) efforts.

Founded in 2022, Varco focuses exclusively on leg care, aiming to address end-to-end leg health concerns and its solutions are based on phytotechnology. It aims to treat conditions like spider veins, varicose veins, diabetic foot, and restless leg syndrome, among other leg health issues.

Till date, the company claims to have served 3 lakh customers and currently has a presence in 1500 pharmacies across Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi.

Himshakti, a startup incubated in IIM Kashipur, has raised Rs 83 lakh in a pre-seed round led by early-stage accelerator EvolveX.

The round also saw participation from VC funds such as Artha Venture Fund and Auxano, VKJ Projects, a Uttarakhand-based construction company and undisclosed angel investors.

The proceeds will be deployed for team expansion, sales, marketing, and product development. The startup plans to establish its presence in 1,000 premium stores across North India within three months.

Founded by Harshit Sehdev, Himshakti is a startup based in Uttarakhand, India. Himshakti aims to revitalize Himalayan communities and bring the natural superfoods of the region to consumers’ homes.

“Himshakti’s offerings align with this growing consumer preference, providing a solution to today’s health-conscious individuals,” said Bhawna Bhatnagar, co-founder, EvolveX.

