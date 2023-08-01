Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Early-stage startups The Fuel Delivery, Nexxio raise funding

Early-stage startups The Fuel Delivery, Nexxio raise funding

By Aman Rawat

  • 01 Aug 2023
Early-stage startups The Fuel Delivery, Nexxio raise funding
Credit: 123RF.com

Homegrown doorstep diesel delivery startup The Fuel Delivery and software-as-a-service firm Nexxio have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

The Fuel Delivery has raised $2 million (around Rs 16.4 crore) in its pre-Series A funding round from Singapore’s Drake Trade and Investment

Advertisement

The startup plans to use the funds to enhance and upgrade its Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled and tech-based platform. It will also deploy the capital to expand into new geographical territories. 

The Fuel Delivery supplies fuel to over 1000 customers in more than 38 cities across India. These clients include corporates and IT parks as well as healthcare and hospitality firms, real estate and infrastructure development companies, banking and education institutes, and warehousing and logistics companies.

Advertisement

Bangalore-based Nexxio has raised $375,000 (nearly Rs 3 crore) in its pre-seed funding round led by Malpani Ventures

The round also saw the participation of angel investors, including Aniketh Jain, Aashish Agarwal, Sumit Agarwal, Shubham Agrawal, and Malay Krishna.  

Nexxio, which operates a business-to-business digital platform for Indian consumer goods brands to digitise, automate, and optimise their sales and distribution operations, plans to use funds to expand market presence and enhance platform's features and value-adds for its target customers.

Advertisement

Nexxio was founded in 2020 by Dhiraj Bhandari. The company claims that its platform processes over 2 crore b2b transactions per year. It counts several small and medium Indian brands in its clientele including, TTK Prestige, Nilkamal Plastics, EagleCoats, KaveriPlasto, Sturlite, Elica Whirlpool, Servokon, Neoseal Adhesives, Sonet Sanitaryware, etc.

“While traditionally Indian companies have been reluctant to pay for software, there has been a definite shift post-Covid. Business owners have realized the need for platforms that improve business productivity via real-time data and insights - Dependence on manual processes represents a real risk for businesses,” Malpani Ventures said in a statement.
 

Advertisement
The Fuel DeliveryNexxioDrake Trade and InvestmentMalpani Ventures

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Prosus sells PayU's global payments biz for $610 mn, to sharpen focus on India

Finance

Prosus sells PayU's global payments biz for $610 mn, to sharpen focus on India

Early-stage startups The Fuel Delivery, Nexxio raise funding

TMT

Early-stage startups The Fuel Delivery, Nexxio raise funding

Premium
BII's LP bets in India slowed last year but one deal pushed direct investments higher

Finance

BII's LP bets in India slowed last year but one deal pushed direct investments higher

Premium
Blackstone set to mark healthcare deal in India after nearly two decades

Healthcare

Blackstone set to mark healthcare deal in India after nearly two decades

Aditya Birla Group arm snaps up operator of Hakkasan, other Asian fine dining eateries

Consumer

Aditya Birla Group arm snaps up operator of Hakkasan, other Asian fine dining eateries

Premium
Grapevine: Barclays shuffles India team; Ex-Blackstone exec bets on drone startup

General

Grapevine: Barclays shuffles India team; Ex-Blackstone exec bets on drone startup

Advertisement