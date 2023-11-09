Early-stage startups Natch, O' Be Cocktails raise funding

Nitesh Prakash, founder and chief executive officer, O' Be Cocktails

Consumer brands Natch and O' Be Cocktails secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) snacking brand Natch has raised $360,255 (Rs 3 crore) in a seed funding round led by Artha Venture Fund, with participation from DSP Family Office.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to expand its omnichannel presence, improve distribution, increase marketing efforts and for product development.

Founded in 2017 by Matthew Taff and Meher Vakil, Natch is a snack maker that offers a range of healthy snacking options. The brand's products are natural, gluten-free, vegan, and free from artificial flavors, preservatives, trans fats, and non-genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

"With this investment, we are well-positioned to broaden our reach, enhance our production capabilities, and introduce products to our customers worldwide," said Taff.

O' Be Cocktails

Euphoric Beverages Pvt Ltd, which operates the ready-to-drink cocktail brand O’ Be Cocktails, has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The Bengaluru-based startup will use the funds for hiring talent and expanding into new markets.

Founded in 2019, O’ Be Cocktails is a ready-to-drink craft cocktails brand. It is operational in 9 states in India and Bhutan.

At present, the employee count of the firm stands at 25.

“Today consumers look for sustainable and convenient brands as part of their lifestyle and want to drink better and not more. Cocktails are a growing culture in India, O’ Be Ready to Drink Craft Cocktails targets GenZ and Millennial consumers for social gatherings at home and house parties,” said Nitesh Prakash, founder and chief executive officer, O’ Be Cocktails.

