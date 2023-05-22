facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Early-stage startups HaiVE.Tech, PDRL raise funding

Early-stage startups HaiVE.Tech, PDRL raise funding

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 22 May 2023
Early-stage startups HaiVE.Tech, PDRL raise funding
Deepika Loganathan and Aravinth Ramesh, co-founders of HaiVE.Tech

Artificial intelligence platform HaiVE.Tech and drone startup Passenger Drone Research Pvt. Ltd (PDRL) have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

AI-based platform HaiVE.Tech has secured $1 million (Rs 8.3 crore) in a pre-seed funding round from IppoPay founder and chief executive officer Mohan K.

The Singapore-based startup will deploy the freh funds to expand its operations in India and Australia along with hiring talents.

Founded in 2023 by Deepika Loganathan and Aravinth Ramesh, HaiVE.Tech is a startup that offers AI solutions for fintech clients. The startup which has its research and development (R&D) team in Tamil Nadu aims to help companies adopt AI while still providing complete control and IP rights of the intelligence and data generated. 

“This investment will help us provide AI services, ensuring data privacy and intellectual property control for our clients. Our AI solutions ensure data privacy and control and allow our customers to integrate their preferred tools,” said Loganathan, co-founder and chief executive officer, HaiVE.Tech.

It also aims to diversify its client portfolio by providing its solutions to e-commerce companies as well after the funding.

PDRL 

Drone technology startup Passenger Drone Research Pvt. Ltd (PDRL) has raised $422,588 (Rs 3.5 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Bestvantage Investments, with participation from BizDateUp. 
 
The Nashik-based startup plans to use the capital for research and development (R&D) as well as use it to expand its range of drone software products and hire talent. 
 
Founded in 2018, PDRL is a drone software product company. Its flagship product AeroMegh software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform enables autonomous flight and data capture and data analytics leading to increased efficiency and cost savings for its customers.  

HaiVE.TechIppoPay Passenger Drone Research Pvt.LtdBestvantage Investments

Share article on

Articles

Chalo pockets $45 mn from Avataar Ventures, others

TMT

Chalo pockets $45 mn from Avataar Ventures, others

Premium
Spotlight: How logistics startup Blackbuck plans to steer out of the red zone

TMT

Spotlight: How logistics startup Blackbuck plans to steer out of the red zone

Startups get elevator pitch sessions with top investors at VCCircle's curated platform

TMT

Startups get elevator pitch sessions with top investors at VCCircle's curated platform

Premium
Indian listed firms created most value for shareholders but there is a flip side to it

Finance

Indian listed firms created most value for shareholders but there is a flip side to it

Sensex, Nifty rise for second session, Adani stocks surge

Finance

Sensex, Nifty rise for second session, Adani stocks surge

LegalPay floats fund to facilitate sports dispute resolution

Finance

LegalPay floats fund to facilitate sports dispute resolution