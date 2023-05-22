Early-stage startups HaiVE.Tech, PDRL raise funding

Deepika Loganathan and Aravinth Ramesh, co-founders of HaiVE.Tech

Artificial intelligence platform HaiVE.Tech and drone startup Passenger Drone Research Pvt. Ltd (PDRL) have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

AI-based platform HaiVE.Tech has secured $1 million (Rs 8.3 crore) in a pre-seed funding round from IppoPay founder and chief executive officer Mohan K.

The Singapore-based startup will deploy the freh funds to expand its operations in India and Australia along with hiring talents.

Founded in 2023 by Deepika Loganathan and Aravinth Ramesh, HaiVE.Tech is a startup that offers AI solutions for fintech clients. The startup which has its research and development (R&D) team in Tamil Nadu aims to help companies adopt AI while still providing complete control and IP rights of the intelligence and data generated.

“This investment will help us provide AI services, ensuring data privacy and intellectual property control for our clients. Our AI solutions ensure data privacy and control and allow our customers to integrate their preferred tools,” said Loganathan, co-founder and chief executive officer, HaiVE.Tech.

It also aims to diversify its client portfolio by providing its solutions to e-commerce companies as well after the funding.

PDRL

Drone technology startup Passenger Drone Research Pvt. Ltd (PDRL) has raised $422,588 (Rs 3.5 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Bestvantage Investments, with participation from BizDateUp.



The Nashik-based startup plans to use the capital for research and development (R&D) as well as use it to expand its range of drone software products and hire talent.



Founded in 2018, PDRL is a drone software product company. Its flagship product AeroMegh software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform enables autonomous flight and data capture and data analytics leading to increased efficiency and cost savings for its customers.

