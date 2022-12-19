Early-stage startups e-TRNL Energy, Pheal raise funding

Mumbai-based battery tech platform e-TRNL Energy on Monday said it has secured pre-seed funding of Rs 7.5 crore (around $847,226) led by venture capital firm Speciale Invest, with participation from Micelio Mobility and CIIE.

The startup will deploy the fresh proceeds to scale up its product portfolio and roll out advanced batteries.

Founded by Apoorv Shaligram and Uttam Kumar Sen in 2021, e-TRNL Energy offers battery cells with higher energy density and lower heating.

“At e-TRNL Energy, we are innovating technology from the ground up to realize the true potential of batteries and bring about the most advanced cell manufacturing,” said Shaligram.

“The need for smart energy storage systems is critical to meet global climate goals and provide a better and more sustainable future. e-TRNL’s innovative technology helps to reduce the environmental impact of battery storage while providing an advanced level of performance and reliability,” said Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner at Speciale Invest.

Speciale Invest's portfolio firms include aerial mobility startup ePlane, space-tech startup Agnikul, VR and AR platform Scapic Innovations, and Frontdesk AI, a startup which offers automated customer service and Looppanel, software development, and WordsWorth Tech, Inc, which operates software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup StreamAlive.

The VC firm had marked the final close of its second fund at Rs 286 crore.

Pheal, an app that provides physical therapy tools care to physiotherapists, has secured seed funding of Rs 2.25 crore (around $272,156) from Mumbai-based fund Maheshwari Investors Private Limited and fitness industry veteran Pratik Agarwal.

The fresh capital will be used to boost up its business operations.

Pheal leverages technology to help physical offer a healthcare experience, not only for their patients, but also for themselves.

“For most healthtech apps, digitization means providing users with access to online consultations, but this is not where our primary concentration lies. Pheal uses a method that streamlines or eliminates mundane tasks so that physical therapists can focus on what they do best in treating patients,” said Surya Agarwal, co-founder at Pheal.