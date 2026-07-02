Early-stage investor Sparrow Capital closes third fund

Credit: 123RF.com

Bengaluru-based Sparrow Capital, which makes sector-agnostic bets in early-stage startups, has closed its third fund, collecting Rs 475 crore (nearly $50 million) for the vehicle.

The fund raised about 60% of the capital from global endowments, foundations, funds of funds and family offices, it said in a LinkedIn post.

The remainder of the capital came from prominent start-up founders and operators, Indian family offices and high net worth individuals in India.

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This third vehicle, which had marked its first close in August 2025 with Rs 122 crore, plans to build a portfolio of about 25-30 startups as it deploys capital over the next three years. Its initial cheques will range from $1 million-$2 million (around Rs 9.5-19 crore), a significant rise from the previous fund. The fund, which will focus on backing seed-stage companies, has invested in five companies.

It will reserve 30-40% of the corpus for follow-on investments, broadly in line with Sparrow Capital's previous fund, which had set aside about 35% for follow-ons.

Sparrow Capital, a seed stage investor, was set up in 2020 by Yash Jain, Aaskash Goyal, and Darshit Vora. It collected Rs 4 crore for its first fund, and deployed Rs 150 crore through its second vehicle.

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Across the two funds, it has invested in about 40 companies. It has also clocked at least two exits including from no-code email marketing software mailmodo, according to its website.

Its portfolio includes names such as consumer brand Deconstruct, D2C eCommerce Growth Platform GoKwik, cloud storage management provider Lucidity, and business-focussed manufacturing Growth Platform Groyyo among others, according to its website.



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