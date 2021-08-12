Early stage venture firm DSG Consumer Partners makes hires, promotes execs

Early-stage venture capital firm DSG Consumer Partners (DSGCP) has announced new hires and promotions.

The firm has hired Sameer Mehta as investment director and head of Southeast Asia. Mehta joins the firm from Singha Asia Holding where he spent 5 years as chief operating and investment officer for Singha Beer’s international division.

Mehta has co-led investments in several DSGCP portfolio companies for Singha or in his capacity, including Brewlander, Melati, Golden Duck, YouVit, and Perro, said DSGCP managing director Deepak Shahdadpuri in a statement.

“As a senior financial and management professional, Mehta brings knowledge of setting up and operating consumer business, and familiarity with working with and scaling consumer brands,” said Shahdadpuri.

DSGCP promoted Hariharan Premkumar to investment director and head of India, Hein Hun Leong to vice president, and Nadim Muzayyin and Pooja Shirali to associates.

DSGCP has also recruited Nivedita Sanjai to lead consumer research initiatives; the hiring comes at a time when the firm is building its portfolio support team.

Shahdadpuri said, “I am also excited to have Nivedita join the team, lead consumer research, and help build our portfolio support capabilities.”

With new hiring and promotions, DSGCP now has 3 directors.

The move comes at a time when India is seeing a boom in its startup ecosystem.

In July, DSGCP invested in an organic food startup. In early March, DSGCP with Rukam Capital invested in an A2 milk startup.