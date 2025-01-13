Dutch impact investor Oikocredit’s senior Asia exec steps down

Premium
A senior executive at the Netherlands-headquartered social impact investor Oikocredit, which is an investor in rural-focussed microfinance institution Sindhuja Microcredit as well as non-bank lenders Annapurna Finance and Avanti Finance, has stepped down. Oikocredit, which makes both equity and debt investments mainly in financial services companies in India, has seen its ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.