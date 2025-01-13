Dutch impact investor Oikocredit’s senior Asia exec steps down

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

A senior executive at the Netherlands-headquartered social impact investor Oikocredit, which is an investor in rural-focussed microfinance institution Sindhuja Microcredit as well as non-bank lenders Annapurna Finance and Avanti Finance, has stepped down. Oikocredit, which makes both equity and debt investments mainly in financial services companies in India, has seen its ......