Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Dutch impact investor C4D Partners to launch debut India-focused fund
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Dutch impact investment firm Capital 4 Development Partners BV (C4D Partners) plans to launch its first India-dedicated fund...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT