Dubai’s MEVP sets sight on fourth VC fund's early final close, builds deal pipeline

Premium Ankit Sarwahi, partner, MEVP

Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) hopes to wrap up fundraising for its fourth investment vehicle by the end of 2023, a top executive told VCCircle, after the UAE-based venture capital firm hit the fund's first close with oversubscription. The VC firm's fourth fund marked the first close at $70 million as ......