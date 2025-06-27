Dubai’s Evolving Role as a Global Hub for Long-Term Legacy Planning

According to ‘Family Business Succession Planning’ by PwC, the UAE government is working towards positioning Dubai as a centre for succession planning and legacy management through various initiatives. With significant intergenerational wealth transfer on the horizon—over USD 6.3 trillion globally by 2040, according to the UBS Billionaire Ambitions Report 2024. Dubai’s tax efficiency, legal innovation, and family-friendly regulatory environment make it a preferred choice for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) worldwide.

A Legal and Financial Framework Designed for Continuity

One of the most compelling aspects of Dubai’s succession ecosystem is the independent common law framework offered by the DIFC. Unlike civil law jurisdictions that enforce rigid inheritance structures, the DIFC allows non-Muslim residents to register DIFC Wills, according to DIFC court website. It enables testamentary freedom and tailored asset distribution—an essential advantage for globally mobile families, according to Elnaggar Legal.

Further enhancing succession planning capabilities are vehicles such as foundations and private trust companies, which offer families governance continuity, asset protection, and long-term control over intergenerational transitions. The DIFC’s Family Arrangements Regulations (2023) provide additional legal clarity for structuring family boards, constitutions, and succession protocols.

Favourable Tax Regime

Dubai’s tax neutrality remains a significant draw. According to UAE Ministry of Finance, there is no estate or inheritance tax in the country, and corporate tax is set at 0% for income up to AED 375,000 and 9% thereafter. The UAE has signed over 130 Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs), as per its Ministry of Finance website, that enable tax-efficient cross-border wealth management—a key factor for families with globally distributed assets.

This tax-friendly environment is complemented by full foreign ownership in designated zones such as DIFC, and a streamlined regulatory setup overseen by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), which ensures transparency while maintaining investor flexibility.

A Robust Ecosystem for Global Families

Dubai’s succession infrastructure is complemented by a range of institutions tailored to serve family enterprises. The launch of the DIFC Family Wealth Centre (DFWC) in 2022 formalized the city’s role as a destination for family offices and intergenerational wealth. The centre offers licensing, concierge support, and succession planning services, making it easier for families to institutionalize their governance and prepare next-generation leaders.

Additionally, initiatives under the D33 Economic Agenda aim to double Dubai’s GDP over the next decade, with specific emphasis on knowledge-based sectors, family-owned businesses, and financial innovation—all of which reinforce Dubai’s position as a trusted long-term jurisdiction for wealth management and legacy design.

