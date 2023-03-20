facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Dubai Future District Fund signs LP cheque for VC firm

Dubai Future District Fund signs LP cheque for VC firm

By Dilasha Seth

  • 20 Mar 2023
Premium
Dubai Future District Fund signs LP cheque for VC firm
Credit: 123RF.com

Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), the region’s first evergreen venture capital fund-of-funds, has invested in a Dubai-based venture capital firm that invests in early and growth-stage startups in the Middle East. The DFDF, which is anchored by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Dubai Future Foundation, was established in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Carlyle rejigs India team with sole head

Finance

Carlyle rejigs India team with sole head

Premium
Times Group's OTT platform MX Player may go for a song

TMT

Times Group's OTT platform MX Player may go for a song

Premium
Dubai Future District Fund signs LP cheque for VC firm

Finance

Dubai Future District Fund signs LP cheque for VC firm

Grapevine: CDPQ, Brookfield eye strategic stakes; Livspace sacks staff

General

Grapevine: CDPQ, Brookfield eye strategic stakes; Livspace sacks staff

Premium
Ashiana Housing set to collect another cheque from offshore investor

Infrastructure

Ashiana Housing set to collect another cheque from offshore investor

Blume Ventures elevates two senior execs to investment partners

People

Blume Ventures elevates two senior execs to investment partners

Advertisement