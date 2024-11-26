Dry powder with Indian alternative investment funds nears $100 bn mark
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Dry powder with Indian alternative investment funds nears $100 bn mark

Dry powder with Indian alternative investment funds nears $100 bn mark

By TEAM VCC

  • 26 Nov 2024
Pro
Dry powder with Indian alternative investment funds nears $100 bn mark
Credit: 123RF.com

Limited partners (LPs), who had tightened their purse strings in the first quarter of 2024 after fresh commitments to India-focused private equity, private credit, venture capital and public markets funds hit a record high at the end of 2023, are slowly raising their allocation to the alternatives asset class.  Fresh commitments by LPs to PE, VC ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
AI-focused VC SenseAI sets timeline for final close of maiden fund, says top exec

Finance

AI-focused VC SenseAI sets timeline for final close of maiden fund, says top exec

Mubadala to take Canada's CI Financial private, stock skyrockets 30%

Finance

Mubadala to take Canada's CI Financial private, stock skyrockets 30%

LeapFrog exceeds initial target for fourth fund, mops up $1.15 bn

Finance

LeapFrog exceeds initial target for fourth fund, mops up $1.15 bn

Premium
Bottomline: VC-backed digital lender Ring faces asset quality woes after strong growth

Finance

Bottomline: VC-backed digital lender Ring faces asset quality woes after strong growth

UTI Alternatives appoints former LGT Wealth exec as chief business officer

Finance

UTI Alternatives appoints former LGT Wealth exec as chief business officer

Premium
BlueFive Capital beefs up top deck with another former Investcorp exec

Finance

BlueFive Capital beefs up top deck with another former Investcorp exec

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW