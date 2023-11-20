Driving Change: VCCircle Panel Envisions the Future of Sustainable Mobility!

The future of mobility is undergoing a transformative revolution, propelled by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and the imperative to build sustainable transportation systems. As we hurtle towards a new era, several critical challenges demand our attention to ensure a seamless and sustainable transition.

VCCircle recently hosted a panel discussion on Roadmap to the Future: Mobility's Next Big Steps to discuss the same. The panel saw participation from Benoît Ducorps, CEO, SPARKER, Ankit Kumar, Founder & CEO, Skye Air Mobility, Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO, eBikeGo, and Karan Kadaba, President & Director, 3ev Industries & 3eco Systems. The panel was moderated by Ashwin Moduga, Head - Research, Mosaic Digital.

On opening the session Ashwin probed the panellist on how they view the future of mobility. On that note, Karan Kadaba alluded that even today more than 50% of it continues to be about cars. However, the needle is shifting towards micro-mobility. Further, the shift is also towards sustainability by creating efficiencies. Efficiencies that are not restricted to energy but also beyond including better use of data.

Irfan Khan was quoted saying, “Mobility is heading towards sophistication. However, it works best when a minimalistic approach is applied in terms of design and execution and thus saving costs. Moving towards frugal innovations is the way forward.”

One also needs to be cognizant that mobility is both vertical and horizontal transportation. It now includes low altitude vertical mobility. Only a hybrid holistic set up is truly going to reduce the congestion and the carbon footprint. For this, the whole ecosystem needs to evolve. Whatever is being built should service the requirement of the whole ecosystem. This is where drone mobility can contribute immensely. Ankit Kumar who is the Founder & CEO, Skye Air Mobility, emphasised that anything that flies in the airspace requires a lot of reliability. Now the manufacturers of drones and drone components are stepping up the game. This will take time, however there are 700+ drone startups already. Scalability and cost economies are being gained now. Interoperability becomes crucial.

It is also important to hear the perspective of the investment ecosystem. At this juncture Benoît Ducorps, CEO, SPARKER elicited his views on the same. The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) is a cornerstone of the future of mobility. However, the widespread adoption of EVs hinges on the availability of sustainable and efficient energy sources. Developing and implementing robust infrastructure for charging stations, along with investing in renewable energy, is crucial to realizing the vision of a greener, low-emission transportation system. The world is witnessing a change in even the legal frameworks which in turns is pushing innovators for technical breakthroughs.

Benoit Ducorps drew attention towards the need for energy innovations as top priority. A large part of it entails energy storage capacity and how light it is. Next most important thing is extending connectivity including safety and autonomy. Last but not the least is the adaptation of the mobility means to very specific needs and varied use cases. With the rollout of 5G technology the possibilities are far reaching.

The integration of autonomous vehicles into our transport networks is inevitable. However, the journey towards full autonomy is riddled with challenges, especially concerning safety. Establishing standardized regulations, addressing ethical concerns, and refining the technology to ensure foolproof safety mechanisms are paramount. Striking the right balance between innovation and safety is crucial for public acceptance and regulatory approval.

The leaders in the mobility industry are now cognizant of how bringing in autonomy and specialised manpower can help in reducing costs drastically. Furthermore, the future of mobility heavily relies on data - from vehicle-to-vehicle communication to personalized travel recommendations. Ensuring the security and privacy of this data is a growing concern. Policymakers and industry players need to collaborate to establish robust frameworks that protect user data while fostering innovation in mobility services. Today there is reliance on 4G networks, radio frequencies as well as the to build the level of reliability required for seamless deliveries.

The way forward

The future of mobility holds great promise, but it comes with a set of challenges that demand collective attention and collaborative efforts. By addressing issues related to electrification, safety, infrastructure, data security, inclusivity, regulation, and climate change, we can pave the way for a mobility ecosystem that is not only advanced but also sustainable, inclusive, and resilient in the face of future challenges.

Alongside collaboration, for the upcoming players in this space R&D should be of to understand the market persona and the end user. Market research ensures that you burn your fingers. Having a novel idea will not be enough. One needs to invest in R&D enough to achieve stable grounds. One critical piece in jigsaw is R&D in the realm of electronics. One needs to have very sound electronic systems which also drive interoperability.

