Distil, Rocket, Zealthix, Grest bag early-stage funding

Chemicals maker Distil, app building platform Rocket, healthtech startup Zealthix, and Grest have secured funding in separate early stage rounds, the companies said on Tuesday.

Specialty chemicals provider Distil has raised $7.7 million in Series A funding led by Singapore’s Jungle Ventures and the UAE’s CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises.

The round saw participation from strategic investors Rubamin, PI Industries vice chairperson Mayank Singhal, and India Quotient. With the latest investment, Distil has raised $10.8 million to date.

The company said it expects to reach $25-30 million in revenue and break even in the next 12 months. In the next five years, it plans to acquire underutilised plants, scale their output, and broaden its product range. The fresh capital will also support R&D expansion, global procurement, and technical sales, while helping Distil set up operations in the Middle East, Africa, and North America.

Distil was founded by Atanu Agarrwal and Viraj Shah. Distil partners with thousands of small and mid-sized manufacturers, adds research and application expertise, and supplies chemicals that are cost competitive.

Rocket, an AI-powered app-building platform that transforms natural language into applications, has raised $15 million in a seed funding round led by Salesforce Ventures and Accel, with participation from Together Fund.

The Surat-headquartered startup said the funding will be used to strengthen R&D, accelerate product development, and expand Rocket’s international presence. Rocket has also expanded to Palo Alto to support its global user base.

Founded by Vishal Virani, Rahul Shingala, and Deepak Dhanak, Rocket enables anyone to go from idea to fully functional, multi-page, production-ready applications in minutes. From dashboards to internal tools to consumer apps, the platform delivers solutions that can be launched, scaled, and integrated seamlessly.

Zealthix, a SaaS-based healthcare platform, has raised $1.1 million in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures with participation from AlphaGen Venture Capital.

The startup will use the funds for expansion and revenue growth, with a "sizable" portion invested in making technology more robust.

Founded in 2023, by Abhishek Kumar and Avinash Gupta, Zealthix is a comprehensive SaaS based Healthcare company for payers or insurers to be able to offer OPD/comprehensive healthcare plans to their users. The company provides a cloud-based middleware platform that bridges fragmented healthcare systems and delivers comprehensive healthcare plans.

In the last 12 months, the startup has acquired 20 paying customers comprising a mix of insurers, brokers and care plan companies.

Grest, operated by Radical Aftermarket Services Pvt Ltd, has secured Rs 16 crore in its latest funding round led by Equentis.

Equentis invested Rs 7 crore in the round, which also saw participation from The Chennai Angels, Lead Invest and India Accelerator, comprising a mix of both equity and debt.

The startup said the capital will be deployed to expand Grest’s retail presence beyond its current 60-plus stores, upgrade its 20,000 sq. ft. in-house refurbishment lab, strengthen its e-commerce and B2B platforms and enhance the supply chain.

Founded in 2018 by Shrey Sardana and Nitin Goyal, Grest specializes in sourcing, refurbishing, and reselling high-quality smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches through both online and offline channels.

