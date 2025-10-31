Digital infra big opportunity but needs $100 bn, open access to power: VCCircle summit panelists

Premium (From L to R) Prashant Jain, L&T; and Suresh Rathod, CtrlS Datacentres

India requires a significant amount of investments in digital infrastructure and should give open-access to power supply to drive the digital economy for the next decade, said panelists at VCCircle's Real Asset Summit in Mumbai. The country would require investments in several hundreds of billion dollars to have a sizable digital ......