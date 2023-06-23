facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • DigitalBridge taps regional LP to invest in South & Southeast Asia

DigitalBridge taps regional LP to invest in South & Southeast Asia

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 23 Jun 2023
Premium
DigitalBridge taps regional LP to invest in South & Southeast Asia
Credit: Thinkstock

DigitalBridge, a global investment platform focused on digital infrastructure and real estate assets with assets under management (AUM) worth $69 billion across 27 companies, is looking to bring a regional institutional limited partner (LP) for its latest investment vehicle focused on emerging economies. The US-based alternative asset manager is in talks ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Actis set to revisit a real estate asset in West Africa

Infrastructure

Exclusive: Actis set to revisit a real estate asset in West Africa

Premium
TPG strikes its third full exit of 2023 from India portfolio

Consumer

TPG strikes its third full exit of 2023 from India portfolio

Tiger Global-backed Cred acqui-hires investment tech firm Spenny

Finance

Tiger Global-backed Cred acqui-hires investment tech firm Spenny

Kotak's credit funds inject nearly $90 million into RattanIndia Power

Infrastructure

Kotak's credit funds inject nearly $90 million into RattanIndia Power

Byju's in talks with three investors to reconsider resignation

Consumer

Byju's in talks with three investors to reconsider resignation

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC funding value doubles due to HDFC Credila deal

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC funding value doubles due to HDFC Credila deal

Advertisement