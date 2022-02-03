Digital solutions company UST buys Silicon Valley firm Accrete Hitech Solutions

Digital transformation solutions company UST on Thursday said it has acquired Silicon Valley-based consulting and outsourcing platform Accrete Hitech Solutions Pvt, for an undisclosed amount.

The company said this buyout will further add scale and depth to the digital product engineering portfolio for UST.

"At UST, we are laser-focused on expanding and improving our deep digital product engineering capabilities, and the acquisition of Accrete Hitech Solutions will help us achieve that goal. Together, we will create world-class solutions to empower organizations to streamline their operations," said Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Information Officer, UST.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Accrete Hitech Solutions has services spanning in Hitech, semiconductor and networking focussed on information technology and engineering services. It also has offices in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Bengaluru and Singapore.

"The highly experienced team of engineers and technologists from Accrete comes with a broad range of technology and engineering skills that will complement the existing global capability of UST. Together, our two companies will accelerate the digital-first journey of organizations worldwide," said Gilroy Matthew, VP, and Head of Semiconductor, UST.

UST in a statement said that the acquisition will combine the strengths and resources of the two companies to offer a broad range of IT and product engineering solutions and services.

UST and its subsidiaries, including those in India, cater to the technology and innovation requirements of multinational corporations by providing solutions including digital customer engagement, data analytics, cloud consulting, product engineering, automation, and cybersecurity solutions.