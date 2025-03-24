Dialysis chain DCDC secures fresh capital from Temasek-backed investor
Dialysis chain DCDC secures fresh capital from Temasek-backed investor

By Aman Rawat

  • 24 Mar 2025
Aseem Garg, founder and CEO, DCDC

DCDC Health Services Pvt Ltd, which operates dialysis centers under the DCDC Kidney Care brand, has raised Rs 150 crore in funding from Singapore-based ABC Impact, an Asia-focused impact investor backed by Temasek.  

The company plans to use the capital to accelerate its expansion, with plans to launch over 150 new clinics across India in the coming months.  

“This investment from ABC Impact will help enhance our efforts to transform kidney care in India. With this investment, we plan to expand our network of company-owned centers, ensuring last-mile connectivity and making high-quality dialysis care accessible closer to patients’ homes. We also plan to address this challenge and extend our solutions to countries beyond India,” said Aseem Garg, founder and CEO of DCDC

Founded in 2009, DCDC operates dialysis clinics through public-private partnerships with state governments, providing treatment to economically disadvantaged communities. It operates over 200 clinics across India, including PPP clinics, standalone clinics, and those within private hospitals. 

"With the growing burden of kidney disease in India, increasing access to quality dialysis is both a healthcare and economic necessity. DCDC’s proven model of expanding affordable dialysis services aligns with our commitment to improving healthcare outcomes while ensuring long-term sustainability,” said Sugandhi Matta, chief impact officer at ABC Impact.  

ABC Impact has made at least two other investments in India in recent months. It invested in Aye Finance in September last year and is joining the cap table of another non-bank lender that is majority-owned by Warburg Pincus. 

DCDC’s existing investors include counts IFU, a Danish government-owned investment fund, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). IFU’s investment is through the Danish SDG Investment Fund, supported by the Danish state, large Danish pension funds, and other private and institutional investors. 

“Since our investment in 2021, DCDC has significantly expanded its operations and now delivers nearly 100,000 dialysis sessions per month, primarily through public-private partnerships aimed at serving the economically weaker sections of India," said Rohit Goyal, vice president at IFU. 

Last year, DCDC raised nearly $10 million (Rs 85.5 crore) in debt capital from the UK government's British International Investment (BII). In the past, it has also secured capital from Pragati India Fund, managed by Pragati Equity Advisors Pvt Ltd. 

DCDC Health Services Pvt. LtdDCDCABC ImpactTemasek

