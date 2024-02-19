DFDF backs Africa VC fund in tenth LP-style bet

Premium
Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), the region’s first evergreen venture capital fund-of-funds, has struck its tenth limited partner-style deal in an Africa-focused alternative investment vehicle. DFDF, which was anchored by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Dubai Future Foundation, has invested in the second fund of the technology-focused venture ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.