facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • DFDF backs Africa VC fund in tenth LP-style bet

DFDF backs Africa VC fund in tenth LP-style bet

By Dilasha Seth

  • 19 Feb 2024
Premium
DFDF backs Africa VC fund in tenth LP-style bet
Credit: 123RF.com

Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), the region’s first evergreen venture capital fund-of-funds, has struck its tenth limited partner-style deal in an Africa-focused alternative investment vehicle. DFDF, which was anchored by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Dubai Future Foundation, has invested in the second fund of the technology-focused venture ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Governance, path to profitability key for impact players: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

Governance, path to profitability key for impact players: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium
DFDF backs Africa VC fund in tenth LP-style bet

Finance

DFDF backs Africa VC fund in tenth LP-style bet

Premium
NIIF strikes its last LP-style bet from first fund of funds

Finance

NIIF strikes its last LP-style bet from first fund of funds

Premium
LP-GP discussion shifting to DPI, returns: Kedaara's Kejriwal at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

LP-GP discussion shifting to DPI, returns: Kedaara's Kejriwal at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium
Private credit must be part of LP portfolios: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

Private credit must be part of LP portfolios: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium
Family offices' appetite for risky bets growing: Catamaran president at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

Family offices' appetite for risky bets growing: Catamaran president at VCCircle LP Summit

Advertisement