DFDF-backed social media app Vuz taps new investor in fresh funding round

Premium
Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF)-backed immersive social media app Vuz is set to secure commitment from a new investor as it raises a growth-stage funding round to support its expansion plans. The Dubai-headquartered startup will likely get a cheque from World Bank’s private investment arm, the International Financial Corporation (IFC), as ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.