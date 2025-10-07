Della Resorts in talks to onboard new investors, weighs IPO

Premium Della Resorts (Source: Company website)

Lonavala-based Della Adventure and Resorts Pvt Ltd is in talks with investors for a secondary sale amid aggressive expansion and public listing plans, a top executive told VCCircle. At present, the company’s luxury resort Della and a military-themed luxury resort named Della DATA Resorts in Lonavala together comprise around 300 rooms. The ......